1 charged in lengthy drug-trafficking investigation in northern Alberta
One person has been charged after a nearly year-long investigation into drug trafficking on Horse Lake First Nation.
Police became aware of suspected drug trafficking in September 2021.
After a lengthy investigation a search warrant was obtained for a home on the First Nation.
On Aug. 18, police executed the warrant and seized the following items:
- Approximately 426 grams of suspected cocaine and cutting agents
- 42.5 grams of suspected powder fentanyl
- 42 illicit prescription pills and 16 fentanyl tablets
- Scales, packaging materials and score sheet
- Cell phones
- Brass Knuckles, a throwing star and other bladed weapons
- Handguns (one loaded), cross-bows, rifles and ammunition
- Body armour carrier
Linda Wanihadie,47, of Horse Lake First Nation, has been charged with 16 offences, including two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of unsafe storage of firearms, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number, three counts of possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized, and four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon/restricted weapon.
Wanihadie is in custody, and will appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Aug. 29.
Horse Lake First Nation is about 523 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.