1 charged in lengthy drug-trafficking investigation in northern Alberta

One person has been charged after a nearly year-long investigation into drug trafficking on Horse Lake First Nation.

Police became aware of suspected drug trafficking in September 2021.

After a lengthy investigation a search warrant was obtained for a home on the First Nation.

On Aug. 18, police executed the warrant and seized the following items:

Approximately 426 grams of suspected cocaine and cutting agents

42.5 grams of suspected powder fentanyl

42 illicit prescription pills and 16 fentanyl tablets

Scales, packaging materials and score sheet

Cell phones

Brass Knuckles, a throwing star and other bladed weapons

Handguns (one loaded), cross-bows, rifles and ammunition

Body armour carrier

Linda Wanihadie,47, of Horse Lake First Nation, has been charged with 16 offences, including two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of unsafe storage of firearms, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number, three counts of possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized, and four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon/restricted weapon.

Wanihadie is in custody, and will appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Aug. 29.

Horse Lake First Nation is about 523 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.