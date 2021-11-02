1 COVID-19 death, 15 cases reported in Waterloo Region Tuesday

Health officials in Waterloo Region reported another death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with another 15 cases of the disease.

The latest death was a man in his 80s.

Of the new cases, 14 are from Monday and one was from a previous reporting period.

The region has reported 20,147 COVID-19 cases to date, including 19,709 recoveries and 304 deaths. There are 132 active cases in the region.

Hospitalizations dropped by six on Tuesday, with nine people now receiving treatment for COVID-19. That includes two people in area intensive care units.

Two more cases were confirmed as variants of concern in Tuesday's update.

The breakdown of the region's 6,778 lab-confirmed variant cases is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,270 are the Delta variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

There are eight active outbreaks in the region.

Testing partners have performed 623,536 COVID-19 tests to date. The region's positivity rate sits at two per cent, with a 1.1 reproductive rate.

There have been 896,536 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Waterloo Region to date. Of the eligible 12+ population, 91.05 per cent have received one dose and 87.79 per cent are fully vaccinated. Of the entire population, 78.41 per cent have received one dose and 75.60 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Ontario reported another 331 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. That brings the province's total case load to 600,708, with 587,727 recoveries and 9,881 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto