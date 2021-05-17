1 COVID-19 death, 430 new cases on Monday

A man in his 60s from the Southern Health region is the most recent Manitoban to die with COVID-19, as health officials report more than 400 new cases on Monday.

The province said this man's death brings the total number of people who have died in Manitoba with COVID-19 to 1,011.

The province's five-day test positivity rate was at 12.7 per cent on Monday, while another 430 COVID-19 cases were identified.

The majority of these cases were in the Winnipeg health region, which reported 313 cases and a five-day test positivity rate of 14.3 per cent.

Winnipeg has 3,294 active cases – the highest number of any region in the province.

The other cases reported on Monday include:

44 cases in the Southern Health region, which has a total of 357 active cases;

37 cases in the Northern health region, which has a total of 256 active cases;

18 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region, which has 296 active cases; and

18 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, which has 365 active cases.

These cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba to 45,579, which includes 4,568 active cases and 40,000 recoveries.

There were 209 people in hospital with active COVID-19 cases, and another 56 people who are no longer infectious but still need the care. There were 53 people in intensive care with active cases, and another 20 people who are no longer infectious but still need critical care.

The province said 3,190 laboratory tests completed on Sunday, bringing the total number of tests done since early February 2020 to 725,195.