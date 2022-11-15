1 critically injured and 2 others hurt in crash on rural highway north of Calgary: officials

Three people were hurt in a crash on a rural highway north of Calgary Tuesday afternoon, including one who sustained life-threatening injuries, according to RCMP.

The area surrounding the scene at Big Hill Springs Road and Range Road 24 was closed until about 10 p.m.

The head-on collision between two vehicles was reported around 4:30 p.m.

Officials told CTV News two patients were taken to hospital from the scene. An 18-year-old woman was flown to Foothills Medical Centre by STARS Air Ambulance and a 16-year-old girl was taken to Foothills in serious, but stable condition.

The patient flown by STARS remained in life-threatening condition as of 10 p.m., RCMP said in a update.

The driver of the second vehicle involved sustained minor injuries.

Mounties are investigating.