1 dead, 1 airlifted by STARS after serious motorcycle crash on Hwy. 40 southwest of Calgary

One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a crash on Highway 40, about 13 kilometres north of Highway 541, southwest of Calgary.

RCMP from Cochrane and Turner Valley, Kananaskis Emergency Services, STARS and ground ambulances were called to the scene about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Due to heavy smoke in the area, STARS Air Ambulance was unable to land at the reported location.

According to police, a group of people were driving motorcycles and around 11 a.m. “two riders lost control and entered the ditch.” They added the rest were able to come to a stop.

A 47-year-old man from Calgary was declared dead at the scene. A 40-year-old man, also from Calgary, was transported by STARS with “serious injuries."

An RCMP collision analyst was dispatched to the scene. Cochrane RCMP are still investigating the incident.

Highway 40 is now open, after RCMP asked the public to avoid the area.