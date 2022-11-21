1 dead, 1 critically injured in Prince Rupert, B.C. mall shooting: RCMP

A shooting that left a woman dead and a man critically injured at a mall in Prince Rupert, B.C., is being described by police as an "isolated incident."

Officers who arrived on scene at the Ocean Centre Mall around 8:30 a.m. "quickly determined that it was not an active shooter situation," according to a statement from local Mounties.

"The suspect, a 44-year-old man, is believed to have shot the victim, a 52-year-old woman, before attempting to take his own life. The two individuals were known to each other," Prince Rupert RCMP said in a news release.

"The woman was pronounced dead on scene and the man was transported to the local hospital."

Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to public safety but that the mall will remain closed while their investigation is underway.

A nearby gas station attendant described hearing a commotion, “but I wasn’t really sure what it was.”

The mayor of Prince Rupert said the shooting was "truly tragic" and that supports are available for anyone in the small community who may need them.

Mayor Herb Pond said his office, located near the scene, was locked down for about 90 minutes with people being told not to leave.

"When you get the word that this is a truly tragic incident it's overwhelming. A lot of our staff know at least some of the individuals involved. There's some overlap. So we're offering counselling to our people," he said.

Pond encouraged residents who felt affected by the incident to seek out resources.

"So make sure you reach out and get the help you need. (There's) nothing wrong with getting help," he said.

The Ocean Centre Mall is described as an office building, with a restaurant, bank, daycare and alternative high school.

Eryn Collins, a spokeswoman with the Northern Health authority, said their Prince Rupert health unit is in the mall, but the incident did not take place in the facility.

She said the offices have been closed until further notice and clients who have appointments have been informed.

Premier David Eby began his news conference on housing Monday by expressing his concern about the incident.

"I understand there is a very serious police-involved incident in Prince Rupert this morning that sounds incredibly troubling and that our thoughts and certainly our hearts go out to everybody affected by that incident this morning," he said.

The MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, Taylor Bachrach, said he was "shocked and saddened" by the news.

"My thoughts are with the loved ones of those harmed, local first responders and all those affected," he said on Twitter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2022.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's St. John Alexander and Lisa Steacy