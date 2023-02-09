1 dead, 1 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash north of Kamloops
A driver is dead and a passenger has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 5 in the B.C. Interior.
The incident occurred shortly after noon near Louis Creek, B.C., south of Barriere, according to a statement from BC Highway Patrol.
The agency said two commercial vehicles and a pickup truck were involved in the crash, which drew officers from Barriere RCMP, BCHP units from Kamloops and Clearwater, and a collision analyst to the scene.
The highway was closed in both directions between Clough and Agate Bay roads, according to DriveBC, which said a detour was available via Highway 24.
As of mid-afternoon, DriveBC estimated that Highway 5 would reopen between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.
BCHP said its investigation of the crash is in its early stages, but there is "no indication of any criminality as a contributing factor."
-
'It's not much, but it's something': 100-year-old B.C. woman still quilting for charityAnne Schaefer admits she's slowed down, but she has no plans to quit quilting anytime soon.
-
N.S. man worries as 10 Turkish family members live in van after earthquakeA man in Nova Scotia says 10 of his family members in Türkiye are living in a van after an earthquake destroyed their home.
-
Barrie councillors tackle infrastructure investments as budget talks continueBudget deliberations continued for a second night at Barrie city hall as councillors dove into the capital plan.
-
Some Ontario parents express concerns of schools location on major highwayParents with children at two schools east of Oshawa say they are increasingly concerned about the safety of the schools due to where they are located.
-
Public remains divided over future of Stanley Park bike laneA bike lane in Stanley Park has been a contentious issue since it was first implemented in the early days of the pandemic, and with the Vancouver Park Board now considering three options for its future, the public remains divided.
-
Calgary-born country singer Wes Mack juggles sad songs with acting gigsWes Mack lives a dual track creative life.
-
Police presence at Royal Alexandra Hospital after lockdownThe Royal Alexandra Hospital was locked down briefly on Thursday after threats of violence.
-
B.C. midwives say they can help improve health-care system, want more supportMidwives in B.C. say their profession could be doing more to help solve the health-care crisis and want more support from the province, as some patients wait months for maternity care.
-
Influenza in Alberta: Slight increase in cases, 4 new deaths addedFour more Albertans died from influenza in a one-week period, according to the latest data from health officials, while newly reported cases increased for the first time after 10 weeks of decline.