1 dead, 1 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash north of Kamloops

A driver is dead and a passenger has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 5 in the B.C. Interior.

The incident occurred shortly after noon near Louis Creek, B.C., south of Barriere, according to a statement from BC Highway Patrol.

The agency said two commercial vehicles and a pickup truck were involved in the crash, which drew officers from Barriere RCMP, BCHP units from Kamloops and Clearwater, and a collision analyst to the scene.

The highway was closed in both directions between Clough and Agate Bay roads, according to DriveBC, which said a detour was available via Highway 24.

As of mid-afternoon, DriveBC estimated that Highway 5 would reopen between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.

BCHP said its investigation of the crash is in its early stages, but there is "no indication of any criminality as a contributing factor."