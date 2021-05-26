1 dead, 1 hurt in High Street incident involving garbage truck

A woman was killed near High Street Wednesday morning when the dumpster she was believed to be in was emptied into a garbage truck.

Police were called around 7 a.m.

According to an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson, the truck driver didn't realize there were people in the dumpster until after they had emptied it.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, an alley at 125 Street and 102 Avenue.

"It appears the deceased sustained significant injuries that appear to have occurred during the garbage collection process," EPS' Scott Pattison said.

A male whose age was unknown was taken to hospital. He was expected to survive.

Police are not investigating the incident as a criminal death.

'THEY SAW IT AS THEIR SAFEST OPTION'

Jared Tkachuk, the manager of outreach and support services at Boyle Street, says dumpsters offer privacy and protection to homeless people.

“To have to sleep in a dumpster is tragic enough but to lose your life because of it is just such a harrowing reality,” he said.

“It’s really hard for us to understand that someone might sleep in a dumpster, but I think what’s sad is that for those folks they saw that as their safest option for that night.”

He explained the City of Edmonton implemented a program a few years ago where dumpsters are checked before pickup.

“Before they lift the container and do anything with the container. So that alone we know has saved countless lives. Just that one practice.”

Tkachuk says near misses and injuries happen more often than people think and he’d like to see safety checks become an industry standard.

“Even in terms of their own workers and their own staff and the mental wellness of their staff. I think it would be beneficial on so many levels implementing that practice across the board.”

A spokesperson from the waste collection company tells CTV News Edmonton it is cooperating with police and is conducting an internal investigation.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Evan Klippenstein and Amanda Anderson