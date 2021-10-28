1 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash involving stolen vehicle

A man is dead and another man is in critical condition after a crash west of Edmonton Wednesday night.

Mounties were called to a single-vehicle collision in the area of Lakewood Estates in Lac Ste. Anne County around 11:20 p.m.

A white SUV left the road, rolled onto its roof and was lodged between trees in a wooded area, police said in a release.

Two people were found in the vehicle: a man who died on scene and a 25-year-old man from Paul First Nation who was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

The person who died has not been identified, RCMP said.

The SUV was stolen from Edmonton, police said.

Mounties are asking residents for security footage of the white SUV in the hours leading to the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-2000.