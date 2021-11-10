1 dead, 1 in hospital after crash outside Edmonton

One woman is dead and another in serious condition following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday.

Breton RCMP were called around 10:16 p.m. to a crash on Highway 22 about one kilometre south of the intersection of Highway 616 in Brazeau County.

According to police, the car travelling north on the highway crossed into the south lane and struck an SUV.

The driver of the car, a 42-year-old woman from Rimbey, Alta., was pronounced dead on scene, RCMP said.

The driver of the SUV, a 55-year-old woman from Alder Flats, Alta., was taken by STARS with serious injuries to a local-area hospital.

Police continue to investigate the cause.