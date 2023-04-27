1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Deerfoot Trail
Staff
CTV News Calgary
One person is dead in the aftermath of a vehicle rollover along Deerfoot Trail on Thursday evening.
Police said a single vehicle rolled while on the ramp leading from northbound Deerfoot to eastbound Stoney Trail just after 6:30 p.m.
EMS confirmed one person was declared dead at the scene, while another was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
Both were men in their mid-30s, EMS said.
Police didn't currently have further details about the crash to offer.
The ramp was expected to be closed for several hours.
Police asked that motorists avoid the area to allow officers to investigate and for the scene to be cleaned up.
