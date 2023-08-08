1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Trans-Canada Highway near B.C.'s Rogers Pass

A Calgary man has died following a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway over the long weekend.

Revelstoke RCMP and the B.C. Highway Patrol were called to a crash at 1 p.m. on Aug. 5 on Highway 1 near the Loop Brook Campground, just west of Rogers Pass.

Officials say a westbound Kia Rio crossed the centre line into the path of an eastbound Ford Fusion.

"A passenger in the Kia Rio was pronounced deceased at the scene while two occupants of the Ford Fusion sustained non-life-threatening injuries," police said in a release.

The victim has been identified by friends as Craig Pottruff.