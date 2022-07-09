1 dead, 1 injured in single-vehicle crash north of Rocky Mountain House
A 27-year-old woman from Edmonton is dead after a single-vehicle collision Friday evening north of Rocky Mountain House on the Cowboy Trail.
According to RCMP, emergency crews responded around 5:30 p.m. to the crash on Highway 22, just south of Township Road 422A.
The second person in the vehicle, a 33-year-old man from Lac La Biche, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the vehicle was southbound when it crossed into the northbound lane, entered the ditch, and fell down an embankment where it rolled over.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.
Rocky Mountain House is approximately 82 kilometres west of Red Deer or 220 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.
