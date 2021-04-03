1 dead, 1 injured in Vancouver camper van fire

One person is dead and another injured after a fire in a camper van in East Vancouver Saturday.

Crews were called to the scene on Slocan Street near 12th Avenue around 11:20 a.m.

Video from the scene shows the charred remains of a camper van, its roof burned nearly entirely away.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Service assistant chief Dan Stroup referred questions on the blaze to city spokespeople, saying only that one person had died and another had been taken to hospital. Crews are still investigating the incident, he added.

Police and paramedics also responded to the scene. Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin told CTV News via email that the deceased victim was a man in his 50s.

The victim taken to hospital is a 29-year-old woman who suffered second-degree burns, Visintin said.

"Arson investigators are on scene to determine the origin of the fire," she said, adding that preliminary evidence does not indicate that the man's death is suspicious.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating, Visintin said.

The block of Slocan Street where the fire took place is lined on both sides by camper vans and RVs. None of the other vehicles appeared to have been damaged in the blaze.