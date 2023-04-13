1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Kensington

A major police response took place in downtown Calgary Wednesday night, in the aftermath of a shooting in Kensington that left one man dead and another person injured.

Calgary Police Service cruisers took up positions on several roads in the area of 10th Street and Sixth Avenue S.W., as a police helicopter circled overhead.

EMS confirmed a man in his 20s was found shot shortly before 9:30 p.m. The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene by attending paramedics, according to EMS.

Police had not put out a statement about the incident at the time of this writing, but did post to Twitter that "all westbound traffic on Sixth Avenue S.W. will be closed between Ninth and 10 Street S.W. as we investigate an incident. The road is expected to be closed for several hours. Please use alternative routes."

Police officials confirmed Thursday morning that the deceased was one of two people who had been shot in Kensington and the second person, age and gender not released, had been transported to hospital.

It is not known how the shooting victim made his way from Kensington to the downtown core.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning as details are confirmed.