1 dead, 1 taken to hospital after highway crash east of Edmonton

A 61-year-old man died Thursday morning at the scene of a head-on crash near the town of Viking, Alta.

RCMP were called to the collision on Highway 14 near Range Road 145 around 8:30 a.m.

"Upon arrival, it was discovered that two half-ton pickup trucks had been involved in a head-on collision," Cpl. Sigmund Janke wrote in a news release.

"Thoughts and prayers go out to the deceased’s family and friends."

The other driver was taken to hospital with "undetermined injuries."

Police did not name either person.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist was still investigating the cause Thursday afternoon.

The crash scene was located about 100 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.