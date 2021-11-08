2 dead, third hospitalized following southwest crash

Two people are dead and another was taken to hospital in critical condition following a Monday morning crash in the city's southwest.

EMS officials confirm the crash occurred at around 8 a.m. near the intersection of 17th Avenue and 29th Street S.W. when two SUVs collided.

The intersection is closed to traffic and is expected to remain closed for the better part of the morning.

Police confirm the deceased are both seniors who were in the same vehicle.

As of 10 a.m., the status of the patient who had been transported to hospital had been upgraded from critical to fair.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.

Please be advised that we are on scene of a serious motor vehicle collision at 29 Street and 17 Avenue S.W. This intersection is closed and traffic in surrounding areas will be affected. Avoid the area if possible. #yyc #yyctraffic