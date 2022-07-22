1 dead, 2 injured following vehicle rollover on Bow Trail

One person died and two others were injured Friday when a vehicle rolled over on Bow Trail

The crash happened a little after 3 p.m.

Just before 6 p.m. Calgary police confirmed that one person died after being ejected from the vehicle. No age or gender was provided.

Additionally, a woman had serious but non-life threatening injuries and a man was transported with non-life threatening injuries to a local urgent care centre.

East and westbound Bow Trail , which were shut down along with 45 Street in both directions reopened to traffic shortly before 8 p.m.

CLEAR: The two vehicle incident on Bow Tr and 45 St SW has been cleared. #yyctraffic #yycroads