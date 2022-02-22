1 dead, 2 injured in Calgary Trail crash

Edmonton police are looking for witnesses of a crash that killed a woman on Calgary Trail on Monday.

Around 6 p.m., a Honda Civic crossing Calgary Trail near 54 Avenue was struck on its passenger side by a Dodge Ram, investigators say.

A woman in the Civic's passenger seat died in hospital. She was 69 years old. Her name has not been released.

Two other people from the Civic were taken to hospital with what police described as "minor injuries."

A pair of people in the truck were not hurt, police said.

Police are considering neither speed nor impairment as factors.

Witnesses are asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.