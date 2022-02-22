1 dead, 2 injured in Calgary Trail crash
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
Edmonton police are looking for witnesses of a crash that killed a woman on Calgary Trail on Monday.
Around 6 p.m., a Honda Civic crossing Calgary Trail near 54 Avenue was struck on its passenger side by a Dodge Ram, investigators say.
A woman in the Civic's passenger seat died in hospital. She was 69 years old. Her name has not been released.
Two other people from the Civic were taken to hospital with what police described as "minor injuries."
A pair of people in the truck were not hurt, police said.
Police are considering neither speed nor impairment as factors.
Witnesses are asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
St. Clair College 'Polar Plunge' gets participants out in the snowThe annual Polar Plunge at St. Clair College had a different look this year.
-
Heart Month: Many Canadians with heart disease don't even know itExperts say there are still a lot of Canadians out there living with hypertension who may not even they're living with heart disease.
-
Rising cost of groceries leads to changes in Canadian shopping habits: SurveyPrices at grocery stores have gone up in Canada, and it's a change that hasn't gone unnoticed.
-
Edmonton hospital hoping to cash in on charity cryptoThe Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation (GRHF) is adding cryptocurrency to its donations roster.
-
Teenager arrested after 2 injured in reported stabbing at Surrey, B.C., schoolA teenager has been arrested following a reported stabbing on the grounds of Surrey's Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary that left two people injured Tuesday afternoon.
-
60 assaults reported in a single weekend in Vancouver, many of which were stranger attacksPolice in Vancouver are investigating dozens of assaults reported in a single weekend in the city.
-
Air ambulance transports 18-year-old to hospital following Lake Louise incidentAn 18-year-old man was flown to Calgary following an incident at Lake Louise Ski Resort.
-
Windsor’s recreation and culture programming grows as province moves to next reopening phaseThe City of Windsor’s says its recreation and culture openings continue to grow as the province moves to the next phase of reopening.
-
Sask. conservative politicians condemn Emergencies Act approvalSaskatchewan conservative politicians at both the federal and provincial level are condemning the House of Commons approval of the Emergencies Act.