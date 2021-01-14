RCMP are investigating a crash in Campbell River that killed one person and sent two more to hospital on Wednesday.

Police say the collision happened in the 100-block of South Island Highway around 3:30 p.m. when a pick-up veered off the highway and struck a post and some concrete outside of the Ocean Shores apartment complex. The impact caused severe damage to the vehicle and destroyed the bus stop at that location.

Members of the Campbell River Fire Department had to extricate the 50-year-old male driver from the vehicle.

It's believed the driver suffered a medical event which caused the crash. Police say alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the incident.

The driver and two passengers, a 53-year-old male and a 73-year-old, were transported to Campbell River Hospital. The driver died while in hospital.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the driver and we are hoping for a full recovery for both passengers," said Const. Maury Tyre of Campbell River RCMP.

He also extended thanks to the first responders who attended the scene.

"We'd also like to thank BC Ambulance, Campbell River Fire and medical staff at the Campbell River Hospital for their outstanding professionalism in a very difficult situation," he said.

Traffic in the area was disrupted until 6 p.m. while an RCMP traffic reconstructionist was at work.

The collision continues to be investigated by police and the BC Coroners Service.