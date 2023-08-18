1 dead, 2 injured in crash in northern Alberta

A crash near Bushe River First Nation in northern Alberta killed one person and left two others in critical condition, according to authorities.

The crash was reported to High Level RCMP around 6 a.m. on Friday.

EMS found a 38-year-old man from Fox Lake, Alta., dead at the scene, as well as two women who were seriously injured. They were taken to hospital.

A collision reconstructionist was called to the scene and police are investigating.

Bushe River is one of three communities that make up the Dene Tha' First Nation, located east of High Level, some 700 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Fox Lake is located 180 kilometres east of High Level on the south side of the Peace River and is part of the Little Red River Cree Nation.