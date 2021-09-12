1 dead, 2 injured in head-on Sturgeon County collision
A woman was killed and two people have been taken to hospital after a head-on collision north of Edmonton early Sunday morning.
RCMP said they responded to the two-vehicle collision involving a Ford F-150 and Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Highway 28 and Sturgeon Road around 12:30 a.m.
The woman driving the Jeep died on scene shortly after the collision occurred, police said. The passenger in her vehicle, a child, was injured and airlifted by STARS to the Stollery Children’s Hospital.
The man driving the F-150 was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, Mounties added.
The highway intersection was closed for several hours as RCMP investigated.
According to police, alcohol is believed to be a factor. The collision remains under investigation.
