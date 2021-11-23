1 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash at Hwy. 8 and Hwy. 22 west of Calgary

The scene has been cleared on Highway 8 about 500 metres east of the Highway 22 roundabout following a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon.

Police say two pickup trucks and an SUV were involved in a collision about 4:15 p.m. and at least one person was killed while four others were injured, two of those suffering serious injuries.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the SUV was travelling west on Hwy. 8 when it braked, then slid into oncoming traffic.

It hit a heavy-duty pickup truck travelling east on Hwy.8, which sent it spinning back into a second truck travelling west on Hwy. 8.

The SUV and pickup truck ended up in a south ditch, while the other truck ended up in the north ditch.

The driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries and the 72-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the SUV was transported to hospital by EMS and remains there, in serious condition. Both were from Cochrane.

The driver of the heavy duty pickup, from Calgary, was transported by EMS to hospital with serious injuries, but has since been released.

The driver and passenger of the second pickup, both of whom were from Cochrane, were assessed on scene by EMS.

Police say falling snow and dropping temperatures are making conditions icy on area roads and highways.

The investigation continues.