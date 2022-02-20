One dead and three seriously injured in Springwater crash
One person is dead, and three others suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Springwater Township.
OPP said a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle collided on George Johnston Road near County Road 90 at 5:45 p.m Sunday.
According to police, the driver of the passenger vehicle later died in hospital.
A passenger in the same vehicle suffered serious injuries, according to police.
OPP said the driver of the pickup truck and the passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Paramedics said the deceased is a woman in her 30s, but her identity has not been released.
George Johnstone Rd and a stretch of County Road 90 remain closed for the police investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
