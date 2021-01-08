One male is dead and three others were transported to hospital after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck on Highway 2 near Granum Thursday morning.

Fort Macleod RCMP believe the semi stopped at the Highway 591 and Highway 2 intersection before turning northbound into the merge lane just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

A pick-up truck, carrying four people, travelling northbound struck the semi, police say.

The 33-year-old female driver from Lethbridge and 29-year-old male from the Blood Tribe sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to local hospital by EMS.

A 27-year-old female passenger, also from the Blood Tribe, was airlifted by STARS to hospital in critical condition.

A 26-year-old male from the Blood Tribe was transported by ambulance to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries upon arrival.

No injuries were sustained by the semi driver.

The collision remains under investigation as contributing factors in the collision are still undetermined.

RCMP collision analysts were on scene until 3 p.m.

The name of the deceased male will not be released.