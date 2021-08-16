1 dead, 4 injured in 2 vehicle collision east of Calgary

Highway 22X east of Calgary is closed after a two vehicle collision Monday afternoon left one dead and four others in hospital.

The incident took place around 4:13 p.m. near RR 280, where two pickup trucks collided, said Strathmore RCMP in a release.

Preliminary investigation showed that a pickup truck driving west on Highway 22X tried to pass two semis when it hit a pickup truck headed east.

The driver of the eastbound pickup truck was declared dead on scene. One passenger was air lifted to hospital while the other was taken by ground ambulance.

The driver of the westbound pickup was also transported to hospital by ground ambulance, while their passenger was air lifted.

Highway 22X between RR 274 and 280 remains closed as the investigation continues.