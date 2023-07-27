1 dead, 4 injured in Highway 17 crash near Mattawa
A serious crash involving two SUVs on Highway 17 east of Mattawa on Thursday afternoon has left one person dead and four others with serious injuries, police say.
Emergency crews from North Bay and Mattawa were called to the scene just after noon July 27, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
"One person was pronounced deceased at the scene," OPP said.
"The two drivers and two passengers were transported to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries."
Highway 17 between Mattawa and Pembroke is reopened after being closed for about nine hours.
No word on the cause or if any charges are pending, but the investigation is continuing.
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will continue to follow the story and provide updates.
Motorists can obtain current road information by calling 511 or by visiting the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO) website.
