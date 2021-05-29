One person dead, four others injured in shooting in Mississauga, Ont.

One person is dead, and four others are in hospital after a shooting in Mississauga, Ont. Saturday evening.

Peel police responded to reports of shots fired at a plaza in the area of Glen Erin Drive and The Collegeway just after 7 p.m.

Const. Danny Marttini said officers located five victims when they arrived at the scene. One person was pronounced dead.

The other four victims were transported to different trauma centres in varying conditions.

"They're not all in life-threatening [condition]. Their injuries vary. And because of that variation, we're not able to confirm each one at this time," she said.

The homicide bureau has been called to investigate.

Marttini said they have not confirmed the number of shooters involved in the incident.

She added there are reports that the suspect/s fled the area on foot, but police don't have any other information about them.

"We've locked everything down. We will maintain to be in the area for quite some time. So, anyone that's concerned about their safety and well-being, we are here. We are here to keep everybody safe," she said.

"But as of yet, we have very limited information."

Marttini said officers are canvassing the area, looking for witnesses and surveillance footage that could help in the investigation.

"Our plea right now to the public is anybody that was in the area in and around that 7 p.m. mark that may have seen anything, [has] dashcam footage or video to please contact us with that information," she said.

