1 dead, 70 displaced after fire at North Vancouver seniors' housing complex

North Vancouver Mounties are investigating a fire at a housing complex that led to one death and dozens of people being displaced Tuesday.

Police said the blaze happened at Silverlynn Apartments on East 27th Street in North Vancouver.

"We are very saddened to report that one person has died as a result of the fire," said Sgt. Peter DeVries of the North Vancouver RCMP, in a news release.

"Despite the heroic efforts of firefighters and other first responders, we are sadly now in the early stages of an investigation, in partnership with BC Coroners Service, into the death of one person."

The victim's name isn't being released as next-of-kin notifications are ongoing.

DeVries said it's not known if any criminality was involved in the fire, but an investigation is underway.

First responders helped evacuate residents of the seniors' complex and North Shore Emergency Management activated its emergency support program, which gives three days' worth of shelter, clothing and food for the 70 people who were displaced.

"This is truly a tragedy," DeVries said. "Thankfully, this community has excellent supports in place to take care of those affected by this fire. But our hearts go out today especially to the family and friends of the person who lost their life."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.