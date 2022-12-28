1 dead, 9 hospitalized in QEII crash north of Airdrie
One person is dead and nine people were taken to hospital by ambulance following a Tuesday night crash on the QEII highway involving at least 14 vehicles.
Emergency crews were called to the crash scene, located north of Veterans Boulevard and south of the Highway 72 overpass near Crossfield, shortly after 10 p.m.
RCMP officials say one person was pronounced dead on scene. The identity of the deceased was not released.
A preliminary investigation into the crash determined the vehicles involved included:
- A commercial vehicle with trailer;
- 5 sedans;
- 4 pickup trucks;
- 3 SUVs; and,
- A passenger van.
Nine people were taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition with various injuries.
Poor weather, visibility and road conditions are suspected factors in the fatal crash.
The northbound lanes of the highway were closed to traffic for several hours and, as of Wednesday morning, traffic delays continued.
RCMP say highways in the area remained snow covered and icy early Wednesday morning and visibility was poor due to blowing snow and fog.
-
Saskatoon RCMP arrest youth for assault with weapon on Christmas EveA male youth is charged with assault with a weapon following a Christmas Eve clash outside a residence on Whitecap Dakota First Nation.
-
-
-
Canada Post halts deliveries in Sudbury and the Sault on WednesdayCanada Post has suspended delivery in Greater Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie Wednesday due to inclement weather and snow.
-
Calgary man faces impaired driving charges in Christmas Eve police pursuitA 51-year-old Calgary man faces several charges in connection with a Christmas Eve police pursuit spurred by suspected impaired driving.
-
Guelph woman arrested after calling policeA Guelph woman is facing an impaired driving charge after calling police to help her get a male out of her vehicle.
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 19,000 tickets in six monthsThe new photo radar camera set up on St. Laurent Boulevard issued more than 19,000 speeding tickets in its first six months of operation.
-
Man arrested for arson after fire spotted at Sidney, B.C., construction siteA Victoria man was arrested in Sidney, B.C., on Tuesday for allegedly starting a fire at a construction site, according to RCMP.
-
Man, woman found dead in vehicle: Bathurst, N.B., policePolice in Bathurst, N.B., say a missing woman’s body has been found inside a vehicle along with the body of a man.