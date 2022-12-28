1 dead, 9 hospitalized in QEII crash north of Airdrie

One person is dead and nine people were taken to hospital by ambulance following a Tuesday night crash on the QEII highway involving at least 14 vehicles.

Emergency crews were called to the crash scene, located north of Veterans Boulevard and south of the Highway 72 overpass near Crossfield, shortly after 10 p.m.

RCMP officials say one person was pronounced dead on scene. The identity of the deceased was not released.

A preliminary investigation into the crash determined the vehicles involved included:

A commercial vehicle with trailer;

5 sedans;

4 pickup trucks;

3 SUVs; and,

A passenger van.

Nine people were taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition with various injuries.

Poor weather, visibility and road conditions are suspected factors in the fatal crash.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed to traffic for several hours and, as of Wednesday morning, traffic delays continued.

RCMP say highways in the area remained snow covered and icy early Wednesday morning and visibility was poor due to blowing snow and fog.