1 dead after 2-vehicle crash north of Edmonton
A man from Edmonton is dead following a crash Friday on Highway 2.
On Jan. 14 at 1:35 p.m., Athabasca RCMP responded to a fatal collision involving a car and a semi on Highway 2 near the intersection with Township 634.
According to police, the car was travelling north when it pulled out to pass a slower-moving semi. Police said the vehicle then struck the rear of a different semi that had pulled out into the south lane to make a left hand turn onto the range road.
RCMP said the road was wet with slush at the time of the crash.
The driver and lone occupant of the car, a 41-year-old man from Edmonton, was pronounced dead on scene while neither semi driver was injured.
An autopsy is scheduled for a later date but RCMP say the man’s name will not be released.
-
N.B. RCMP arrest 30-year-old man in connection with homicide investigationRCMP in New Brunswick have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with a homicide investigation that started in December 2021.
-
Laurentian sees enrolment applications plunge 43.5%There's more bad news for beleaguered Laurentian University in Greater Sudbury. Statistics released Wednesday show applications from high school students are down by 43. 5 per cent, compared to the same time in 2021.
-
'It’s a lot': Chief fire prevention officer issues safety plea as fire calls increaseThe Ontario Fire Marshall has been to town three times in the past ten days.
-
'Happy to be back': B.C. minister addresses injuries after incident outside legislatureB.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy says she's heading for a full recovery after she was injured during a walk home from the provincial legislature building last month.
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant in two homicides arrested in Winnipeg: policeA Winnipeg man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with two homicides has been arrested in Winnipeg.
-
COVID-19 herd immunity not a 'magic number' that will end pandemic, Saskatoon virologist saysVIDO-InterVac research scientist and virologist Angela Rasmussen says there remain people who should get their boosters and vaccines in Saskatchewan, which would help achieve herd immunity faster.
-
Warrants issued for Nanaimo assault suspect who skipped court appearanceWarrants have been issued for the arrest of a Nanaimo man after he failed to appear in court on break-and-enter and assault charges.
-
New poll suggests Doug Ford's PC party has nine-point lead ahead of June electionDoug Ford and the Progressive Conservative party appear to have an early lead over the NDP and Liberals with the spring provincial election still months away, a new poll has found.
-
Grocery app helps users save money and the planetBillions of pounds of food end up in landfills each year in North America but one company is helping decrease that number while helping shoppers save money.