1 dead after 3 overdoses in Drumheller, Alta., within hours of each other

One man is dead after three overdoses took place in Drumheller, Alta., on Friday.

RCMP issued a release late Friday afternoon describing responding to three different overdoses within a few hours of each other. All three incidents took place in central Drumheller, but in different locations from each other.

One incident resulted in the death of a 46-year-old Drumheller man. In the other two incidents, naloxone was administered, once by EMS and once by RCMP officers. Both people were transported to hospital and are in stable condition.

Some visible symptoms of a person experiencing a fentanyl overdose include slow, irregular and shallow breathing, pinpoint pupils, muscle stiffness, seizures and unconsciousness. Higher doses of naloxone are necessary to treat an overdose.

Anyone with information about these or similar incidents is asked to contact Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-7590. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.