1 dead after 3-vehicle collision in New Westminster parkade, police say

A woman in her 70s is dead after a three-vehicle collision at the entrance to an underground parkade in New Westminster, police say.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Wednesday at a residential building near Quayside Drive, the New Westminster Police Department said in a news release.

Sgt. Andrew Leaver told CTV News officers arrived at the scene to find paramedics and firefighters providing aid to the unresponsive driver of one of the vehicles.

Their efforts were unsuccessful, however, and the woman died at the scene, according to police.

"Our investigators are in the early stages of trying to piece together what happened," Leaver said. "Two other vehicles were involved. The drivers remained on scene and have provided statements, although our detectives believe this collision to have been caused by the single vehicle driven by the deceased."

No other injuries were reported in the incident, and both the NWPD Major Crime Unit and the BC Coroners Service are investigating.

Leaver said the department's Major Crime Unit is deployed to all fatal collision investigations.

The NWPD thanked residents of the building where the crash occurred for their patience as investigators worked for several hours at the scene Wednesday night.