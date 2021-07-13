iHeartRadio

1 dead after assault near downtown Edmonton: EPS

According to police one person has died after an assault Monday night at 107 Avenue and 116 Street in Edmonton. (Courtesy: Sean Amato)

One person is dead after an assault Monday night near downtown Edmonton.

According to police it happened at a gas station by 107 Avenue and 116 Street around 6 p.m.

Police told CTV News Edmonton the victim has died.

Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate.

More to come…

