1 dead after Burnaby 'structure fire,' RCMP say

One person was found dead following a "structure fire" in Burnaby Thursday, according to authorities.

Few details have been released but firefighters, police, a forensics team, and the coroner were all observed at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Burnaby RCMP has confirmed that police were called to the area of Southridge and Byrnepark drives, where they found a deceased person.

"Arson investigators and other plainclothes units are currently leading the investigation," police said in an email to CTV News.

No further information about the person, the structure or the suspected cause of death was provided.