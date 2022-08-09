1 dead after crash in northern Alberta

One person is dead after a crash in northern Alberta on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 724 near Township Road 724 north of Wembley, Alta., around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators believe a northbound pickup truck was attempting to pass a northbound semi when it rear-ended the semi, causing it to spin out into the southbound lane. It was then hit by a southbound semi.

The 32-year-old man driving the pickup died at the scene.

The highway was impassable for several hours while investigators were on site.

Wembley is about 479 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.