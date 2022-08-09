1 dead after crash in northern Alberta
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
One person is dead after a crash in northern Alberta on Monday.
Emergency crews were called to Highway 724 near Township Road 724 north of Wembley, Alta., around 7:30 p.m.
Investigators believe a northbound pickup truck was attempting to pass a northbound semi when it rear-ended the semi, causing it to spin out into the southbound lane. It was then hit by a southbound semi.
The 32-year-old man driving the pickup died at the scene.
The highway was impassable for several hours while investigators were on site.
Wembley is about 479 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
