1 dead after crash in Whitecourt on Tuesday

image.jpg

One person is dead after a crash in Whitecourt on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews are currently on scene of the two l-vehicle crash at Dahl Drive between 41 Avenue and 49 Avenue.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash, but reopened around noon.

Whitecourt is about 180 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

