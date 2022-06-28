1 dead after crash involving pickup, semi NE of Edmonton

One person is dead after a crash north of Redwater on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 28 and Township Road 582 at 12:30 p.m. for a two vehicle crash involving a semi hauling a Super B tank and a pickup truck.

When they arrived, the tank was on fire from the impact of the crash.

The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries.

The man driving the pickup died.

Police believe the southbound pickup crossed the centre line and hit the northbound semi.

Highway 28 was closed at Township Road 582, but reopened after 7:30 p.m., RCMP said.

Redwater is about 68 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.