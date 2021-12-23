1 dead after crash outside of Edmonton

Mayerthorpe RCMP responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thursday and one death has been confirmed.

At around 9 a.m. a collision involving a car and a semi-tractor happened on Highway 43 at the Nakota Crossing near Glenevis, Alta.

RCMP said westbound traffic on Highway 43 is being rerouted and crews are expected to be on scene for several hours while they investigate.

Police say an update will be released when further information is available.

Mayerthorpe is about 136 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.