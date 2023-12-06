1 dead after crash sends car over embankment in Langley, RCMP say

A woman is dead after a serious collision in Langley Tuesday night.

The incident occurred on 264 Street at 48 Avenue around 7:30 p.m., according to Langley RCMP.

"Initial investigation has indicated the driver of a Dodge pickup was stopped in the northbound lane of 264 Street waiting to turn left onto 48 Avenue," a statement from Mounties reads.

"A Ford Taurus, also northbound on 264 Street, did not react to the stopped pickup truck until the last minute and swerved into the southbound lane, into the path of an oncoming five-tonne truck."

The crash sent the Taurus off the roadway and down an embankment. Its driver and lone occupant was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it dispatched five ground ambulances and an air ambulance to the scene, but no patients were transported.

The driver of the large truck was uninjured and remained at the scene, police said.

Langley RCMP's Criminal Collision Investigation Team attended, along with the Lower Mainland's Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

The investigation closed 264 Street for most of the night. It reopened around 3:50 a.m., according to police.

Investigators are asking anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the crash to review any dash cam video they have.

Video or other information about the collision can be shared by calling Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, Mounties said.