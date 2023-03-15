1 dead after crash that caused power outage in New Westminster
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in New Westminster, B.C., that caused a local power outage Wednesday morning.
Authorities said there were live power lines at the scene after a white pickup truck crashed on East 8th Avenue between Richmond and Columbia streets around 6:40 a.m., forcing first responders to take extra safety precautions.
The collision forced crews to temporarily close down a stretch of 8th Avenue. The New Westminster Police Department advised drivers to avoid the area, and to treat any traffic lights in the area without power as four-way stops.
The cause of the crash has not been determined. Authorities asked anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dash-cam video that could help in their investigation, to come forward.
