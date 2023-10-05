1 dead after fiery crash closes Highway 1 in B.C. Interior

A fiery crash has killed one person and shut down Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and Cache Creek in the B.C. Interior.

Images from the scene show a truck on fire and flames spreading down an embankment. There's also a transport truck on its side, with what appears to be scrap metal strewn across the highway.

BC Emergency Health Services said it was called about the incident just before 7 a.m. Thursday and dispatched two ground ambulances and an air ambulance to the scene.

Paramedics treated one person with minor injuries at the scene and did not transport anyone to hospital, BCEHS said.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, Ashcroft RCMP confirmed emergency crews had responded to a collision involving two commercial vehicles.

"One of the driver’s was able to speak with officers at the scene," the statement reads.

The second driver was initially unaccounted for, but RCMP at the accident scene said the driver was later found dead.

Authorities said the victim, whose name has not been released, is from the Lower Mainland.

The rail line below the crash scene was used to remove some of the wreckage.

“They just finished removing the box from the dump truck that went over the embankment and landed on the train track, so that’s been cleared and the railway is now able to move again. Now they’re just waiting for the go ahead to clear the rest of the highway,” said James Merkley of Mario’s Towing.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs are factors in the crash, but are still trying to determine if speed may have played a role.

Police said no further details were available Thursday afternoon, but cautioned that the highway would remain closed "for an extended period of time" and recommended motorists check DriveBC for updates.

That provincial agency was advising drivers to detour via highways 5 and 97C.