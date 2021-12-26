1 dead after fire at north Edmonton duplex

A fire in the early hours of Dec. 24 at a north Edmonton duplex has left one person dead.

Edmonton Fire and Rescue Services received a call just after 1 a.m. on Friday and arrived about five minutes later to a home near 123 Avenue and 90 Street.

EFRS says one person died in the incident.

The fire was limited to one side of the duplex. EFRS says power and gas were restored to the other part of the duplex later that day.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.