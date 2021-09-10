1 dead after highway crash east of Edmonton
One person is dead after a serious crash on Highway 619 and Range Road 32 Friday afternoon, Mounties say.
Kitscoty RCMP responded to the area shortly after 1 p.m. and say traffic will be rerouted for several hours.
Drivers are asked to take alternate routes as a number of agencies work at the scene.
