1 airlifted to hospital after pedestrian crash on QEII in central Alberta
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
One person was flown to hospital in Edmonton in critical condition Thursday following a crash involving a pedestrian near Red Deer.
Police initially reported at 2 p.m. that the collision was fatal but issued a correction just before 6 p.m.
Emergency crews were called to the QEII and the 32 Street exit.
Police said northbound traffic on the highway would be delayed for several hours while the crash was investigated.
RCMP also asked the public for any dashboard video or images captured in the area between 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.
