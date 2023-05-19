1 dead after Port Alberni structure fire
CTV News Vancouver Island Senior Digital Producer
Todd Coyne
One person is dead after a structure fire in Port Alberni on Thursday night.
Firefighters from multiple departments responded to the blaze in the 3600-block of 4th Avenue shortly after 11 p.m.
Port Alberni fire Chief Mike Owens says one person was found dead at the scene.
"At this time, details surrounding the fire and the identity of the deceased individual are not being released pending further investigation," the fire chief said in a statement Friday.
The fire department says it will provide more information about the incident as it becomes available.
"We thank the community for their understanding and patience as we continue to work on this investigation," Owens said.
-
Man wanted Canada-wide arrested in Surrey gang crackdown: RCMPA man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested in Surrey this week following ongoing gang enforcement efforts by Mounties.
-
New CT scanners coming to Selkirk Regional Health CentreThe province is promising $15 million for two new CT scanners for the Selkirk Regional Health Centre
-
Region reports first COVID-19-related deaths in nearly two monthsAfter nearly two months of reporting no new COVID-19-related deaths, the Region of Waterloo’s weekly dashboard update shows two people died in the last week.
-
Downtown London, Ont. retailer wins national online awardFor 40 years Fisher and Company, now called Hanger9, has been a part of the downtown London retail landscape. Known as a brick and mortar-type of store, things changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Loaded gun seized in arrest outside Walker Road businessA 37-year-old man is facing multiple weapons charges after Windsor police say he was arrested leaving a Walker Road business.
-
Downtown Barrie's public art exhibition returns for 3rd yearA public art exhibition returns on display in downtown Barrie for its third year.
-
Report of impaired driving leads to assault, weapons chargesA complaint about a potentially impaired driver with a gun in the town of Matachewan, southeast of Timmins, led to the discovery of several weapons, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
-
New air tankers from Quebec en route to Sask. to battle wildfiresNew air tankers will join the fleet in Saskatchewan to help fight the wildfires burning throughout the province's north.
-
Parents, guardians called in to help children as Halifax CUPE strike continuesAs Halifax-area striking school support workers spend an eighth day on the picket lines, some parents are being called into the classroom to help their children with special needs.