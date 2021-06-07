1 dead after shots fired on Saddle Lake Cree Nation

One man is dead following a shooting at a residence on Saddle Lake Cree Nation, Monday morning.

St. Paul RCMP responded to a call that a gunshot had been heard at approximately 9:05 a.m.

According to police, a vehicle fled the area after gunshots were heard and the caller reporting the incident located the injured man on the driveway. Upon arrival, emergency medical services pronounced the man dead and RCMP deemed the death suspicious.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. should contact St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).