1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that impacted traffic on Highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., for several hours Monday.
Authorities said the collision happened in the westbound lanes of the highway near Bradner Road at around 9:40 a.m., but the cause has yet to be determined.
"Police are in the early stages of this investigation, but can confirm that the lone occupant of the vehicle involved has died," the RCMP's B.C. Highway Patrol said in a news release.
Authorities shut down part of Highway 1 to make room for investigators from the B.C. Coroners Service and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, but one westbound lane was kept open for traffic.
By 3:30 p.m., the highway had been fully reopened.
The B.C. Highway Patrol asked anyone with information or dash cam video of the accident to call 604-702-4039.
