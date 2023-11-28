1 dead after small plane crashes near B.C.-Alberta border
A small plane crash in rural B.C. near the Alberta border has claimed the life of a local pilot, according to RCMP.
Members of the Columbia Valley detachment received a report of the crash "north of Brisco on the Bugaboo side of the valley" around 4 p.m. on Friday, Mounties said in a statement Tuesday.
"A hunter had observed the plane apparently have engine trouble then go down in the wooded area," the statement reads.
"Columbia Valley Search and Rescue, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, and Transport Canada were all advised and provided resources."
Crews located the crash site the morning after it was reported, police said. They discovered that the pilot – who police described as "a local area resident" – was the plane's only occupant, and did not survive the impact.
"Our condolences go out to the family of the pilot," Mounties said. "We would also like to thank all those partner agencies involved in the search for the plane."
Police said Transport Canada will be leading the investigation into the crash.
