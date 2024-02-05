1 dead after train, minivan collide in Stony Plain
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Journalist
Alex Antoneshyn
One person is dead after what police are calling a "serious collision" involving a van and a train in Stony Plain at the 50 Street railway crossing.
Just before 4 p.m., police believe the vehicle "entered the crossing as the train approached and was struck."
The driver, a 79-year-old Stony Plain resident, died at the scene.
A CTV News Edmonton camera captured images of a minivan with damage to the front and sides.
Mounties turned the scene over to CN Monday evening.
