1 dead after train, minivan collide in Stony Plain

One person is dead after what police are calling a "serious collision" involving a van and a train in Stony Plain at the 50 Street railway crossing.

Just before 4 p.m., police believe the vehicle "entered the crossing as the train approached and was struck."

The driver, a 79-year-old Stony Plain resident, died at the scene.

A CTV News Edmonton camera captured images of a minivan with damage to the front and sides.

Mounties turned the scene over to CN Monday evening.