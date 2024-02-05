iHeartRadio

1 dead after train, minivan collide in Stony Plain


A van and a train were involved in a crash in Stony Plain, Alta. on Feb. 5, 2024. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

One person is dead after what police are calling a "serious collision" involving a van and a train in Stony Plain at the 50 Street railway crossing.

Just before 4 p.m., police believe the vehicle "entered the crossing as the train approached and was struck."

The driver, a 79-year-old Stony Plain resident, died at the scene. 

A CTV News Edmonton camera captured images of a minivan with damage to the front and sides.

Mounties turned the scene over to CN Monday evening. 

